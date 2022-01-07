🌱 Legislators Want Remote Options + Chip City Expanding

Good morning, Queens! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in Queens today.

First, today's weather:

Cold with plenty of sunshine. High: 29 Low: 23.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

Amid a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases, Queens Legislators are calling on the Mayor to offer temporary remote options for the city’s public schools. Three Queens legislators — State Sen. Jessica Ramos, Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, and Council Member Shekar Krishnan — who are parents of young children themselves, penned a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to demand a virtual learning option for two weeks until Jan. 18. The legislators are advocating for a temporary virtual option to keep students safe until COVID-19 cases slow down. (Flushing Post) Chip City, a Queens-based cookie chain, is expanding with a new location in Forest Hills. Located at 72-34 Austin St., the new location will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 14 by offering the first 100 customers a free cookie. Chip City has expanded significantly since it opened its first store in Astoria at 30-06 34th St. in July 2017, with the new Forest Hills bakery marking the fifth Chip City in Queens and its tenth citywide. (Astoria Post) A Queens teenager was shot to death by a gunman after being asked if he was a Bloods gang member. The victim, 19-year-old Cristobal Alfredo Ixquier Mejia, was drinking at a deli at 147th Place and Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica when he got into an argument with two suspects who had approached him. One suspect, Shareese Smith, was arrested and charged with murder and gun possession, and police are still looking for the second suspect. (Yahoo)

Today in Queens:



Eco-Yoga For Pain Management: A Hunters Point Environmental Education Center Program , At Queens Public Library Virtual (2:00 PM)

QPL English Language Conversation Practice Session: New Year Resolutions, At Queens Public Library Virtual (11:00 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is asking the Queens community to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Elisabeth Campbell who was last seen around 3:30 pm on Dec. 27 at her home in Astoria . (Facebook)

NYC is facing a major blood crisis and needs the public's help! New York Blood Center will be hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 12pm - 6pm at Queens Borough Hall . (Facebook)

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the planned Year of Uncertainty Reception Celebrating YoU exhibitions and projects at the Queens Museum has been postponed. This event will no longer take place on Sunday, Jan. 9th, 2022.(Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

A NEW HOME FOR THE NEW YEAR ! Douglas Manor, NYC (January 9)

DOT Public Hearing: 21st st Bus Lanes (January 12)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Office Chairs High End Preowned (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Queens Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch