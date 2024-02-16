Legislators: Why are women overlooked for Florida's Historical Marker Program?

In 2017, a column I wrote was published in the Tallahassee Democrat, highlighting women's lack of representation in the 64-year-old Florida Historical Marker Program. The program, run by the Florida Department of State, recognizes persons, places, and significant events in Florida with a 42" by 30" large metal marker at the location of the designated event.

When I wrote the column, there were over 900 markers around the state honoring scores of men, but only six individual women were honored. Currently, there are over 1,200 Florida Historical Markers of which less than 20 honor women.

Since 2017, I have personally applied for, found sponsors for, and installed markers for several noteworthy women, including Betty Mae Tiger Jumper, the first and only female Chief of the Seminole Nation; Miami Founder Julia Tuttle; Preservationist Barbara Baer Capitman, who saved the Art Deco buildings on Miami Beach from destruction and Aviatrix Amelia Earhart, who started her unfortunate around the world flight from Miami.

Most of my efforts recognize the achievements of women in Southeast Florida, where I live, but there needs to be a statewide initiative to recognize the accomplishments of women from the panhandle to the keys.

To assist in this effort, I've assembled a list of over 100 thus far unrecognized incredible Florida women that no one could dispute are worthy of a marker. This list includes the founder of the Mote Aquarium, Dr. Eugenie Clark, affectionately known as the Shark Lady; Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the founder of Bethune-Cookman University; Dr. Florence Seibert, inventor of the standard tuberculosis test; Fashion Icon, Lily Pulitzer; and Dr. Ruth Hammack Alexander, founder of the "The Lady Gator Program" which allows University of Florida women to participate in intercollegiate sports.

Unfortunately, a list won't make markers that honor women magically appear; legislative action is necessary.

Two Florida legislators, State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, and State Representative Fabian Basabe, R-Miami Beach, are helping create change by sponsoring (SB716 and HB 629) the Florida Women's Historic Marker Initiative. The legislation mandates Florida installs 10 historic markers honoring women per year for the next 10 years. These parallel bills in the Florida House and Senate require the Historical Marker Program to recognize at least one woman in each of Florida's 67 counties.

These 100 markers will not create gender parity, but they will help make the invisible visible and inspire the next generation of girls and women in Florida.

Lynette Long

Lynette Long, Ph.D., is chair of the Miami Beach Commission for Women and a Miami Dade Commission for Women member. Long is also the founder and president of Equal Visibility Everywhere (EVE) which fights for gender parity in our nation’s symbols and icons.

