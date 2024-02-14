Legislature, give Hillsborough back its transportation taxes

Five years and counting. That’s how long Hillsborough residents have been waiting for the proceeds of a countywide transportation tax to finally begin fixing their roads, bridges and sidewalks. It seems everybody has had their say about the money — lawmakers, lawyers, the courts. But not one red cent has returned to Hillsborough. The Legislature needs to break the impasse and send this money back where it belongs.

Hillsborough voters approved the 1% sales tax in 2018 by a margin of 57%-43%, an overwhelming mandate by voters in urban and suburban neighborhoods alike to tax themselves for transportation improvements. The county collected the tax, now totaling nearly $570 million, from Jan. 1, 2019, until February 2021, when the Florida Supreme Court invalidated the levy, citing the restrictions it placed on how the county commission could spend the proceeds.

A Hillsborough judge later said the Legislature should decide the fate of the money, but lawmakers have failed for years to agree on a spending plan. Last year, the House wanted to refund the money through a Hillsborough-only sales tax holiday. The Senate, meanwhile, called for a plan mirroring one pitched by Gov. Ron DeSantis, under which individuals could file refund requests, with the balance of the unclaimed money returning to Hillsborough for transportation projects. This year, the governor changed tack and called for the money to be used on transportation projects in Hillsborough, and for the Florida Department of Transportation to craft a project list.

The governor and Senate have the right idea; this money should pay for transportation improvements in Hillsborough, not get siphoned away for some alternate use. While the high court found the ballot language was fatally flawed, voters nonetheless supported the referendum in good faith. The outcome wasn’t close, and the county dutifully collected and safeguarded the money over the course of the extended litigation.

In short, nobody voted for a sales tax holiday, or some half-baked taxpayer reimbursement scheme, or a money tree that would pay the lawyers involved millions in public dollars. Spending this revenue for its intended use only makes sense; it also is the cleanest and most efficient way to resolve this bitter legal and political chapter. That’s why scores of Tampa Bay business leaders — representing entities ranging from the Bucs and the Rays to Tampa General Hospital, TECO and major banks and manufacturers — have called for the state to disburse the funds “in the same spirit in which they were collected — to improve transportation in Hillsborough County.”

The House plan has lost any momentum, while the Senate’s concept is more defensible and enjoys local support. With billions in unfunded road needs, Hillsborough has no shortage of worthwhile projects to fund. All that’s needed is for the Legislature to get out of the way so the county and the Department of Transportation can start improving the roads.

John Hill is an editorial writer with the Tampa Bay Times.