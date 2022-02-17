Legislature: Last full day of 2022 session unfolds, reconciled budget clears both chambers

The New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe is seen in a 2019 file photo.

The sun rose Wednesday on the last full day of New Mexico's 30-day legislative session for 2022, with lawmakers cutting it close on agreeing on a budget for the 2023 fiscal year and the fate of many bills, including an omnibus voting rights and election security package, on tenterhooks.

The proposed budget of nearly $8.5 billion is headed for a conference committee after the state of House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an amended bill from the Senate. If the chambers do not agree on a budget before the close of business, the governor could call a special session to set next year's budget in place.

Lawmakers worked through Tuesday late into the night seeking to finish work and approval for an omnibus crime bill, a proposal to cap interest rates on payday loans, and the elections and voting package, among others.

SB 144, originally a proposal making it a crime to threaten or intimidate election workers, was converted into an omnibus package Tuesday when portions of two other bills, one dealing with election changes and the other with voting rights, were added in a 165-page amendment.

The 2022 regular session of New Mexico's unsalaried, part-time Legislature ends Thursday at noon.

Clean Fuel Standard debate continues

State Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, proposed an amendment to the clean fuel standard bill, SB 14, that would allow the San Juan Generating Station to operate for a year beyond its abandonment date in June. The amendment was adopted without opposition by the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

Prior to Ely’s amendment, it had passed the Senate on a vote of 25 to 16.

A previous measure to extend the coal-fired power plant's service for two more years was rejected by the House on Monday.

New Mexico state Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, speaks during a video conference meeting of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Senate Bill 14 would offer tax incentives to fuel producers to encourage lower-carbon fuel production, and is sponsored by Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque. In Wednesday’s hearing, she batted away claims from Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, that it would lead to significant increases in fuel prices, saying there is a global market for producing cleaner fuels.

State Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, carrying the bill for the House, fielded questions as the noon hour approached, opening the final 24 hours of the session. It passed out of the committee on a 5-3 vote.

Progress on budget

It took a conference committee chaired by state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, less than 10 minutes to emerge with a reconciled proposal that was approved by the House and then the Senate Wednesday afternoon.

The six-person committee included three members from each chamber. From the House were Lundstrom and Reps. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena and Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces. From the Senate: George Muñoz, D-Gallup, Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City and Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte.

Democrat and House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chair Patty Lundstrom, of Gallup, is seen during a meeting of the state Legislature on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The committee quickly approved five changes to the budget bill, including dispersing $125 million that had been appropriated for a hydrogen energy hub, with $50 million going toward a private-public partnership program and $75 million allocated to the state's cash reserve.

Two changes were rejected after Senate members of the conference committee objected to them. One would have allocated $30 million for rural healthcare delivery system improvements and grant awards for hospitals providing indigent services, and the other was an additional $5 million appropriated for soil and water conservation districts.

Interest rates on installment loans

A bill limiting interest rates on installment loans to 36 percent is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after the House concurred with a Senate-amended version of HB 132.

A truck heads east along historic Route 66, past one of the hundreds of small lenders operating in New Mexico, in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

After concurrence was approved in the House, supporters began to applaud and cheer but were swiftly silence by House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe.

While the bill caps interest rates on "payday" loans, it also increases the maximum amount of such loans to $10,000 from $5,000 for up to two years. It also limits accrual of interest and bars wage garnishment for repayment.

Supporters celebrated the bill's provisions targeting predatory lending and collection practices by the industry, while critics had warned that it would raise barriers to credit for people who may not be eligible for loans from banks or credit unions.

Assisting non-English speakers

New Mexico is a culturally and linguistically diverse state, and a measure on its way to the governor aims to assure non-English speakers get assistance from agencies dispersing medical and social services.

HB 22 would require state departments to develop and implement language access programs assisting those individuals with access to state programs. A $50,000 appropriation included in the original bill was removed before it was approved by the House, and on Wednesday it passed the Senate without opposition.

Capital outlay projects

A capital outlay bill appropriating $827.7 million cleared the House late Wednesday afternoon on a 64-0 vote. Lawmakers approved the Senate version of the bill that passed that chamber Tuesday.

New Mexico state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, speaks in support of the capital outlay projects bill at the state Capitol in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

The package includes $390.4 million allocated to the governor and legislators for local projects, and a $85.5 million transfer from the public schools' capital outlay fund to the Public Schools Facilities Authority to distribute to school districts for maintenance.

Read a list of projects by county here. Story continues below:

2022 Capital Outlay projects by county by Algernon D'Ammassa on Scribd

The House also approved a separate bill reauthorizing 147 capital projects funded between 2016 and 2021 and did not include new spending.

The House continued its business as the Senate Judiciary Committee met elsewhere in the Roundhouse. This story may not be updated again Wednesday.

