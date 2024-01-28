Legislature looks to kids to ease labor shortage

Have you been to a restaurant recently and the service was very slow, or you arrived and were told you’d have to wait for a table even though you could see several vacant ones. Ask about this and you’re told the restaurant just doesn’t have enough staff.

The man who owns the landscaping service that works for me and several of my neighbors says that due to a crackdown, he’s operating with a skeleton crew because several of his employees have either been deported or left the state because of their immigration status. Whatever your views on immigration, the bottom line is that there is a labor shortage in Florida right now that is taking a toll on our economy.

Immigrants are not taking jobs away from hard-working Americans; they’re filling positions that would otherwise be vacant, especially in industries such as hospitality, landscaping, and construction. Houses and apartments would be going up faster in Cape Coral if construction bosses could find enough workers. Immigrants help our economy prosper. They buy goods and services; they work hard and pay taxes; they are not rapists and drug dealers.

Nevertheless, SB 1718, which went into effect in July of last year, contains significant provisions designed to create a climate of fear in the immigrant community and make employers think twice before hiring immigrants. Vague language in the bill concerning the transportation of immigrants has employers scratching their heads, wondering if they could be exposing themselves to stiff penalties for simply driving workers to job sites. Also, out-of-state driver licenses for undocumented workers are no longer valid in Florida and users can be fined and detained. Businesses with more than 25 employees are now required to use the flawed E-Verify system to determine an employee’s immigration status. Hospitals are now required to ask for a patient’s immigration status.

The state Legislature, rather than address the labor shortage in our state by rolling back provisions of SB 1718, has decided to roll back child labor laws and allow kids to fill many of the vacant positions. HB 49 allows 16-17-year-olds to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., work more than eight hours a day (even if the next day is a school day) and six consecutive days a week, and over 30 hours per week all year. The bill removes work from home restrictions and prevents local municipalities from enforcing curfews that would conflict with expanded work hours for teens.

Florida lawmakers have consistently stated one of their top priorities is improving the graduation rate for high school students, which has declined recently by about 3%, leaving Florida below the national average. Do legislators believe rolling back child labor laws will increase the graduation rate? When I taught at Cape Coral High, I couldn’t believe the number of hours many of my students worked per week; even students in advanced classes where there was lots of difficult homework would go directly from school to a job and work several hours before going home and getting the books out.

Allowing employers to hire more teenagers and work them longer hours should not be considered a possible solution to the labor shortage in Florida. Our children need to be in school; until they graduate from high school education should be their top priority.

Ray Clasen is a resident of North Fort Myers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Legislature looks to kids to ease labor shortage