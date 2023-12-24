Legislature must allow some local control of rent increases

A recent news story reads like dystopian fiction: growing numbers of elders on fixed incomes forced from their homes by rent increases they can’t meet.

What then? Do they live in their cars, or give up privacy and autonomy in exchange for a shelter bed? Do they huddle in doorways with whatever rain-soaked possessions haven’t been confiscated in a police sweep? Do they die of exposure, of despair?

Do you care? Many landlords apparently don’t.

Alison Slow Loris

It’s easy to dismiss unhoused people as lowlifes. But the biggest cause of homelessness, in Bremerton as across America, is not shiftlessness. Over half of unhoused Americans work full-time. It’s not the fentanyl crisis, nor the severe shortage of mental health and drug treatment facilities, although those factors contribute. It is the bizarre, unsustainable gap between low incomes and buying power, especially in housing. The cost of the least expensive rental is out of whack with low to medium wages, or fixed incomes such as Social Security.

Housing has become a popular investment, beginning in the 2009 recession, increasing during the pandemic. Acquisitions of low to moderately-priced rental property are followed by big rent increases, reducing the supply of affordable housing, and inevitably putting many residents out on the street. We’ve seen this locally when Hurst & Son, known for its 55% rent increases in mobile home parks in Yakima and Aberdeen, purchased Pinewood Park in Bremerton.

There’s no law against investors squeezing the maximum profit out of formerly affordable housing. But there should be.

What if local governments took steps to reverse the trend of the supply of affordable housing drying up, such as setting limits on rent increases?

Unfortunately, due to a 40-year-old ban enacted under pressure from the real estate lobby, no city in Washington state may enact laws controlling residential rents. A recent attempt to reverse this law just failed in the Legislature due to – guess who – the real estate lobby.

RCW 35.21.830 was passed in an era that enshrined greed as a moral duty to oneself. It’s considered normal business practice to strip the maximum possible profit from every enterprise without regard for the well-being of employees or customers, the society, or the very earth we inhabit. When this credo is applied to residential rents by landlords who justify creating homelessness as a reasonable return on their investment, we all suffer the consequences.

It's time to stop this profiteering. I call upon Washington’s lawmakers to recognize the direct correlation between rampant price-gouging and homelessness. That law needs to come off the books ASAP, and then Bremerton and the rest of Kitsap County should enact ordinances drastically limiting rent increases, especially by new owners, thus making housing a less desirable corporate investment.

We must also stop catering to companies building new housing. They will build here anyway, because there’s nowhere else in reach of Seattle/King County for expansion. Let’s stop courting them with tax giveaways and deals that absolve them of responsibility for the strain on infrastructure created by dumping several hundred residents and their cars on us. Instead, make them pay for the expenses these new developments create, and furthermore require that a percentage of all new units be genuinely affordable, and Section 8-eligible.

Expecting corporations to regulate themselves is naive. Capitalism does not recognize any responsibility beyond getting the highest possible return on investment. It's up to the rest of us to limit what crimes against human decency a business may commit in pursuit of that goal.

Instead of throwing up our hands in helpless despair, let's begin to reverse this crisis. Contact Governor Inslee (https://governor.wa.gov/) and your state representatives and Senator (https://leg.wa.gov/LIC/pages/hotline.aspx#:~:text=Do%20you%20want%20to%20send,6388).) to urge the repeal of RCW 35.21.830, the ban on rent control laws. It’s time to recognize housing as a basic human right.

Alison Slow Loris is a writer and small business owner in Bremerton.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: State law must change to allow communities to control housing costs