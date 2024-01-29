Legislature to receive briefing from Gov. Kristi Noem on situation at U.S.-Mexico border

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for an emergency joint session of the Legislature to discuss the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Kristi Noem tours the Texas-Mexico border on Jan. 26, 2024.

The speech, which is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, was announced Monday at the beginning of the House of Representatives session. The address will focus on the "war zone" at the southern border and what South Dakota's response can look like.

The announcement comes after the second-term governor visited the U.S.-Mexico border Friday and met with the Texas National Guard and state troopers, received a briefing from Border Patrol agents and conducted a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It was Noem's second visit to the U.S.-Mexico border within six months. She's spoken at length about her support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while also being heavily critical of the Biden Administration's response to the crisis at the border.

Noem told Fox News on Thursday that if Abbott needed razor wire, "I’ll drive him more razor wire from South Dakota if I have to, for him to do his job."

The South Dakota National Guard has been deployed to the southern border three times in the last two years, with the most recent deployment being in September.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office wasn't immediately available to answer questions about why Noem is addressing the Legislature now.

Speaker of the House Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, had spoken with Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown and the Senate Pro Temp, and the two planned to hold the joint session.

