Legislature returning to Columbia next week before SC’s coronavirus outbreak peak hits

Moving past initial pressure from Senate Democrats, the South Carolina General Assembly will make a quick return to the Columbia capitol on Wednesday afternoon to take up measures that will ensure state services can keep running past June and leave the State House with plans to return later this year.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will gavel in their respective chambers at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to memos shared with legislators.

At the State House, lawmakers will adopt two pieces of legislation.

The first is a continuing resolution that allows the state to continue operating at current funding levels. State lawmakers adopt one every year just in case they are unable to pass a budget and the governor does not sign one by the July 1 start of the fiscal year.

An earlier effort last month to pass the resolution through the full General Assembly failed after some senators argued passing that measure would give many South Carolinians a false impression that state government had closed.

Lawmakers also plan to pass a second bill, called a sine die resolution, that will give legislators a specific outline of what issues they can gavel back into session to take up after the official calendar ends.

“Like the last session day, Wednesday will require the cooperation and support of each Senator,” Peeler wrote in a letter to senators on Thursday. “The goal is to consider only legislation necessary to allow us to recess the General Assembly until we can return to work on a more regular schedule. A sine die resolution and the continuing resolution for the budget are most important to achieve this goal.”

One reason why lawmakers intended to meet later was to see full revenue projections considering any original estimate the state got this year will change. Those original estimates are expected to change in part because one of the state’s main economic drivers, tourism, has taken a major hit.

Next week, state economists will meet to review revenue projections and likely announce changes to earlier estimates of $1.8 billion in extra cash to spend — a forecast that was initially based on South Carolina’s continued positive economic growth.

“The forecast that was issued in February assumed continued good growth in the economy,” Frank Rainwater, head of the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, told The State last week. “But now that the economy has hit a major stumbling block, an adjustment has to be strongly considered.”

This story will be updated.