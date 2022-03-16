Legislature sends funding to Kitsap-area projects

The sundial near the Capitol in Olympia is shown on Thursday. Washington lawmakers wrapped up their work Thursday with final votes on a supplemental state budget and a transportation revenue package.

The Legislature this week sent millions of dollars of state funding to transit, human service, recreation and other projects in Kitsap County as part of its work in passing supplemental transportation and capital budgets during its 60-day legislative session, which adjourned on Thursday.

The budgets now go to Gov. Jay Inslee, who must sign them to go into law.

The Kitsap projects with the biggest price tags on the transit side include nearly $75 million to begin the effort of widening Highway 3 through the Gorst corridor (a megaproject with a price tag approaching a half-billion dollars) as well as $35 million for widening and safety improvements on Highway 3 in Belfair.

The transportation budget passed along party lines, with the Democrats in Kitsap's delegation all voting for it and the Republicans all voting against it on Thursday.

In the Legislature’s capital budget, the biggest allocations were awarded to an effort to modernize Bremerton School District’s West Sound Technical Skills Center (at nearly $11 million) and to a proposed community day center for Bremerton that would serve the homeless with services like showers, laundry, a computer room and more (at nearly $1.5 million).

The capital budget was approved unanimously by the state House and Senate on Wednesday.

Here are the Kitsap-area projects that received funding as part of the bills:

Transportation budget

An all-electric passenger-only ferry for Kitsap Transit: $6.5 million Pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements on the Warren Avenue Bridge: $25 million Realignment of Highway 104 in Kingston for ferry traffic: $18.6 million Widening and safety improvements for Highway 3 through Belfair (Phase 2) $35 million Widening of Highway 3 through the Gorst area $74.3 million Highway 305-Suquamish Way access road: $8 million

Capital budget

Community rejuvenation center in Bremerton: $1.2 million Dental capacity grant for Peninsula Community Health Services in Bremerton: $463,000 HVAC project for Bremerton Library: $412,000 Harper Estuary and Bridge construction: $100,000 Illahee Preserve “Homestead 1” acquisition: $196,000 Kitsap Humane Society: $258,000 Kiwanis Park playground accessibility upgrades: $165,000 Port Gamble Forest restoration: $300,000 Community rejuvenation center in Bremerton (showers and laundry): $250,000 Rotary Morrow Community Park in Poulsbo: $50,000 West Sound Technical Skills Center modernization: $10.9 million

This story has been changed since it was first published to correct the amount of state funds allocated to the Highway 305-Suquamish Way access road.

