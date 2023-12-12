Legislature is sitting on $4 billion for public schools. Texas students badly need it | Opinion

Across Texas, thousands of schools experience frequent disruptions due to school closures, classroom consolidations and increasing teacher vacancies. As these education challenges persist, the state holds on to $4 billion earmarked for education. School districts are forced to play Tetris with the facilities and staff they can afford as inflation persists and additional federal COVID funds wind down.

As leaders of some of the highest-performing community public charter schools in Texas and the country, collectively serving more than 150,000 Texas children, we are proud of our graduates’ 100% college acceptance rates, graduation rates at four times the national average for first-generation college students, and alumni entering the workforce with average earnings that contribute significantly to the Texas economy. These outcomes require additional resources.

We invest $500-$800 per student to ensure each of our high school students are on a successful path to achieve economic mobility. However, our costs have increased by 20% since 2019. That includes teacher salaries and non-wage expenses such as transportation, food costs and custodial services.

Statewide, about 400,000 students — or roughly 6% of Texas kids — attend public charter schools. There are no local bonds or voter-approved tax initiatives to cover the gaps when funding from the state falls short. These students and their schools rely on state funds for even the most basic educational or operational expenses. When state funds are unavailable or inadequate, those students suffer from diminished educational opportunities.

School districts were forced to make tough budget choices this year and can’t afford another under these same conditions. We implore the Legislature to recognize the urgency of this situation, work together to reach a compromise, and act swiftly to provide necessary support for our public schools.

If our state can’t come to consensus on how to help Texas students, we, the leaders of high-performing schools, will have to make tough decisions on where to invest our limited resources. Signature programs, including those ones that result in greater economic mobility, are at risk.

The Legislature should appropriate and distribute the approved $4 billion in the state’s K-12 public education budget. Without it, public schools — both traditional ISDs and public charter school networks — will see state funding held to 2019 levels, despite costs that look far different than a few years ago. Staff and programs will be cut even as our students still need meaningful support recovering from the academic and social-emotional health losses of the pandemic.

Our state is known for its resilience and determination. Choosing intentionally to underfund our education system is an anomaly that undermines our state constitution, fails to uphold Texas values and threatens the very foundation of our future.

We believe a compromise is possible today that allows a new form of school choice — one that is highly accountable to taxpayers and prioritizes our highest-need students — while releasing $4 billion to our public schools. Our communities simply can’t afford to wait any longer. We ask the public to encourage their legislators to find a compromise that benefits 100% of public-school children in Texas.

Texas leaders and the Legislature must return to Austin to rekindle productive conversations about school funding and choice and reach a compromise that prioritizes the well-being of Texas public school children. Our networks alone would face tens of millions of dollars of budget shortfalls if the state doesn’t release the approved funds. Are we willing to sacrifice the education of more than 5 million children because our legislators can’t find common ground?

These children are our future political leaders, community leaders and workers. They can’t wait until the 2025 legislative session. Immediate action will have a ripple effect for generations as Texas students thrive and contribute meaningfully to our great state, and the gratitude we extend will be immeasurable.

Fatih Ay is chief executive officer of Harmony Public Schools, a network of dozens of public charter schools across Texas. Mark DiBella, is CEO of YES Prep Public Schools in Houston. Yasmin Bhatia is CEO of Uplift Education, a Dallas-Fort Worth charter school network. Sehba Ali is CEO of KIPP Texas Public Schools, a statewide charter network.

