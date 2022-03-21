Legislature undecided on congressional residency requirement

As the state legislature continues debating a residency requirement to run for Congress, it remains undecided if former President Trump's preferred candidate in the District 5 U.S. House race will be eligible to run.

Driving the news: The state Senate has already passed a bill requiring a candidate to live in Tennessee for at least three years in order to run in a primary for Congress.

The House passed similar legislation, but its version wouldn't take effect until after the 2022 election. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, told House lawmakers he supported the Senate version of the bill.

Why it matters: Morgan Ortagus, who enters the race with Trump's treasured endorsement, moved to Nashville in early 2021.

The former state department spokesperson would be ineligible if the Senate version passes, while the House version would not affect her candidacy.

In a statement to Axios after the legislation was filed in February, Ortagus said she will "leave state matters to the state legislature."

What's next: The legislation is now in a sort of limbo. Each chamber still has one more chance to accept the other's version.

If not, the two speakers will appoint a conference committee to attempt to iron out the differences.

