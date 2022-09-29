‘Legitimately large’: Tucker Carlson’s Florida home in Hurricane Ian’s destructive path

Tucker Carlson may be eating his words.

The Fox News personality host called hurricanes a “scam” Tuesday night on his show, then disaster hit close to home the next day. His home.

“So, you hate to hype hurricanes, because it’s just a staple of TV and everyone’s kind of onto the scam,” Carlson said, promptly receiving quite a bit of Twitter backlash. “But there’s a legitimately large hurricane barreling toward the Gulf Coast of Florida tonight.”

Just a few scant hours later, Carlson was likely having a serious conversation with his insurance carrier, as he has a house approximately right where Ian hit.

In July 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, the TV personality bought a sweet home on Gasparilla Island, a barrier island that got massively pummeled during the “historic” storm.

Carlson reportedly bought the 1960s era, three bedroom place, which includes pool, guesthouse and courtyard, in 2020 for $2.9 million.

The journalist, 53, has not yet commented on any damage to his subtropical digs.

But he was right about one thing: Ian was “legitimately large.”

As of Thursday afternoon, roughly 2 million homes were left without power while rescue crews scrambled to pull residents from the battered area, transformed into a disaster area, with rivers of water, wrecked homes, downed traffic lights and other dangerous debris.

At least two people were confirmed dead with that number expected to rise.