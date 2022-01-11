Lego delays 'Overwatch 2' set amid Activision Blizzard sexual harassment scandal

You can now add Lego to the list of companies re-evaluating their relationship with Activision Blizzard following allegations the company allowed senior employees to create a workplace rife with sexual harassment and abuse. In a statement spotted by The Verge , the toymaker told The Brick Fan , a site dedicated to Lego reviews, it’s delaying the release of an Overwatch 2-themed set that it had planned to release at the start of next month.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” a Lego spokesperson told the outlet. “While we complete the review we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.”