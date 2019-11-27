Lego Drags Tesla's Cybertruck on Twitter

From Popular Mechanics

Everyone's a critic: Lego takes a shot at Tesla's Cybertruck in satirical tweet.

Sharp edges and slab-sided styling of the Lego truck are shared with Tesla's concept.

Although Tesla failed at its demonstration of shatterproof windows, Lego claims the durability of their truck is "guaranteed."

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Tesla's new Cybertruck that was unveiled last Thursday evening—even famed toymaker Lego. The Danish company tweeted a tongue-in-cheek announcement of the company's own futuristic pickup truck, complete with a claim that it's shatterproof—a direct shot, of course, at Elon Musk's failed attempt at displaying his new product's durability.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019

Our friends at Autoblog found Lego's tweet first and hilariously pointed out the block's unique "roof racks." Those hard edges and protruding nubs on the top will undoubtedly make the Lego truck unpleasant when stepped on. (Although, if one's foot was large enough, the Cybertruck could potentially just pierce the skin with its sharply peaked roof.)

Reddit users are loving the satirical post, too. Now all we need is Ford to challenge the Lego truck to a tug of war for this to reach fever pitch.

If the Lego truck does indeed reach production, we expect it to sell in high numbers—perhaps even higher than Tesla's version. The toymaker's reach is broad, and the company boasts their status as the world's highest-volume tire manufacturer already, so its ability to move millions of these simple but wonderful toys is without question.

