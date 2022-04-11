LEGO, Epic Games Partner To Build Metaverse for Kids

Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

The LEGO Group and Epic Games announced a partnership to shape the future of the metaverse, “to make it safe and fun for children and families,” the companies said in a recent press release.

Epic Games then announced a $2 billion round of funding to advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse and support its continued growth, including investments from existing investor Sony Group Corporation as well as KIRKBI, the family-owned holding and investment company behind The LEGO Group, with each party investing $1 billion respectively, according to a separate press release.

LEGO and Epic stated, “As the metaverse evolves, it is reshaping how people meet, play, work, learn and interact in a virtual, 3D world. The LEGO Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind.”

The two companies said they will “build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together,” while the “family-friendly” digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space.”

“Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two,” Niels B Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group said in the release. “We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all. Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future.”

Brandon Johnson, chief experience officer at TerraZero Technologies, a metaverse technology company, told GOBankingRates, “This is how the metaverse puts the power of the platform back in the hands of companies making a meaningful difference for their audiences.”

“LEGO is a company who should be creating a safe space for young minds to grow and learn. Epic will assure they can execute on that vision successfully. Social media has shown that we need a space for kids to experience content; one that’s created by companies who know how to create safe places for kids. When forward-thinking and dedicated companies team up to innovate, anything is possible,” Johnson said.

The companies said they have agreed to three principles which will ensure the digital spaces they develop deliver engaging play opportunities safely, including: protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority; safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first; and empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: LEGO, Epic Games Partner To Build Metaverse for Kids