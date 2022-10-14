Lego event coming to Monroeville

Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30.

There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.

Brick Fest Live began when a Philadelphia father and his daughter started a YouTube channel devoted to the creations they were building together. After posting nearly 500 videos and accumulating more than 11 million views, they decided to gather the Lego community in person.

Tickets to Brick Fest Live start at $19.99, with staggered entry. Children ages two and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to BrickFestLive.com.

