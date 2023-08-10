Lego opens first Idaho store — but not the first Boise-area store specializing in Legos

A new Lego store is opening in The Village at Meridian.

The Lego Group, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers, is bringing its colorful brick building blocks to the space between Loft and Brighton on Longwing Lane. It’s the first Lego store in Idaho, although Bricks & Minifigs, a chain of national franchises, has had a a store at 10150 W. Fairview Ave. since 2016.

According to a news release:

The Lego store is set to open for business at 10 a.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It will have a wide product assortment, hands-on play opportunities and in-store building events. The location will also have “build a minifigure tower” and “pick-a-brick” wall, where customers pay for a cup and fill it with individual Lego bricks of their choice.

“The Lego store at The Village of Meridian will deliver an immersive Lego brand experience,” said Travis Blue, vice president of Lego Group’s retail stores in the Americas.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

There are 113 Lego stores in North America. The company is privately owned and headquartered in Denmark.

