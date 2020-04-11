Lego is producing 13,000 face visors a day for healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Lego, the company famous for its plastic building blocks, is using its resources to build protective gear for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denmark-based toymaker company announced on Instagram Thursday that it's producing more than 13,000 face visors a day for Danish healthcare workers after converting some of its molding machines to create the safety equipment.

"This week we began to make visors at our factory in Billund for healthcare workers on the frontline in Denmark," Lego wrote in its social-media post. "We are so incredibly proud of the team who made this happen. They worked around the clock to create designs and make moulds that can produce more than 13,000 visors a day. We are grateful to have such talented, dedicated and caring colleagues."

Lego accompanied the statement with behind-the-scenes photos of its visor production, created to provide an extra barrier between healthcare workers' eyes and their patients.

This is not Lego's first act of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the company announced a $50 million donation toward relief efforts, including a contribution to the charity Education Cannot Wait, which "provides education for children in crises."

"As million of families stay at home, the Lego Group and LegoFoundation have joined forces to help children in these unprecedented times," the company said on March 30.

