Lego railway station model donated to Nottingham museum

Tyler Lawler said the Lego model belonged in Nottingham

A model of Nottingham railway station - made from about 11,000 pieces of Lego - is to go on display in the city.

Tyler Lawler made the replica building at his home in Oklahoma City in the US during the pandemic lockdown.

He said it belonged in the city and he was making arrangements to send it to Nottingham Industrial Museum at Wollaton Park.

The museum said it was grateful for the donation and it would go on display next year.

'Inspiration'

Mr Lawler is a regular visitor to Nottingham, the city where his grandmother grew up.

He studied at the University of Nottingham and is a fan of Nottingham Forest Football Club.

He built the replica model of the railway station during lockdown, when he spent long hours at home with his young family.

Now, he is donating it to Nottingham Industrial Museum.

He said: "The model belongs in Nottingham, not just sitting in my office in Oklahoma City.

"Wollaton Park is also a memorable place for me, as I routinely ran through it while at the University of Nottingham.

"I hope it brings some inspiration to some that view it."

'So grateful'

He said sending it to the UK would be a challenge but he had a plan.

"I'm going to have to deconstruct large sections, categorise them and pack them carefully for shipment across the pond," he said.

Mr Lawler plans to reconstruct the model when he visits the city with his wife next year.

"I'm going to come over in April to see Forest play in the Premier League and also to build the model on site," he said.

Chris Lilliman, chairman of the charity which runs the museum, said: "We are so grateful to Tyler for his generous donation.

"It will appeal to visitors of all ages and ties in with our other railway exhibits and models."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.