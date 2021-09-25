Lego released a Marvel Avengers Advent calendar—here's where to buy it

Where to buy the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021

It might only be September but if you're a planner, you know that it's never too early to start brainstorming ways to make the upcoming holidays as memorable as possible. One easy way to do so? With an Advent calendar.

There are Advent calendars in any and every theme, from Star Wars to wine. Recently, Lego has started releasing its 2021 calendars—and they're selling out fast. Whether you have a little one who loves to build or even a partner who enjoys collectibles, it’s time to get the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent calendar on your radar.

Where to buy the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent calendar

First things first, you’ll want to know where to shop. After all, Lego’s Advent calendars sell out fast. Fortunately, the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent calendar is sold at a variety of retailers, as shown below.

What's in the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent calendar?

Marvel fans of all ages will love this Advent calendar.

Like most Advent calendars, the Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar features 24 compartments, each filled with a unique miniature gift. In total, the calendar is comprised of 298 small pieces, hence why it’s marketed for those seven years old and up. But it’s not just Lego building blocks. The calendar comes with seven Marvel Avengers heroes (including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Nick Fury), their accessories, and blocks to build notable scenes from the movies.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021: Where to buy