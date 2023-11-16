New Lego sets celebrate Ukrainian monuments

A raffle of Lego sets depicting famous Ukrainian monuments has started on the United24 platform. All funds collected during the initiative will be directed to the restoration of houses in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "We are launching the #LEGOwithUKRAINE initiative to rebuild Ukraine. Together with United24, we unite Lego creators from all over the world for a common goal. Top designers will help create Lego models of Ukrainian monuments to raise funds for the recovery of Ukraine," the report said.

As of now, the first models are ready in a limited amount: Mother Ukraine, the Crimean Swallow's Nest and the old water tower in Mariupol.

United24

The sets cannot be bought but can only be won for a donation of US$24 through the United24 platform. All funds will be directed to the rebuilding of houses in Kyiv Oblast.

United24

In addition, everyone can join the initiative by creating other Ukrainian monuments from Lego and publishing them under the hashtag #LEGOwithUKRAINE. The next drop of charity sets is planned to be released in the spring of 2024.

Background:

Wargaming, one of the world's largest game developers, with an audience of over 200 million users, and the creator of the game World of Tanks, is launching charity project #WargamingUnited to support Ukrainian medics.

