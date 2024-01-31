Lego shipbuilders invited to compete, learn about Navy at free Virginia Beach event

The public is invited to build Navy ships from the keel up at Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 13th annual Brick by Brick Lego event this weekend.

The free event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center at 1045 19th St. It is sponsored by the naval museum and the Navy League Hampton Roads.

Visitors can see professional Lego creations based on real Navy ships like the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier or participate in hands-on robotics demonstrations. Young children can have fun with Lego-themed arts and crafts.

There will more than 200 “dry dock” stations for people of all ages to design and create their own ships. All entries for the Lego shipbuilding competition must be on-site and registered before 2 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

“The goal of this event is to bring the community and Navy together of all demographics to learn about some of the history that our Navy has to offer through Lego shipbuilding,” said Mark Freeman, events coordinator for the Hampton Roads Naval Museum.

More than 5,000 people are already registered to attend, Freeman said. Event attendance peaked in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic at 5,700. In 2023, around 3,800 people attended, he added.

Of the roughly 100 volunteers, 70 are active-duty sailors who represent commands from all over Hampton Roads.

For more information, visit the museum’s event page at its website at history.navy.mil/hrnm.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com