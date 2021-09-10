The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is one of the hottest toys of the season—here's how to get it

Marah Eakin
·2 min read
The 2021 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is Mandalorian-themed.
The 2021 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is Mandalorian-themed.

This year, there’s no hotter toy than the 2021 Lego Star Wars advent calendar, which is inspired by season two of The Mandalorian and is already backordered on the Lego site (but in stock on Amazon). Lego has been particularly successful in the market with their line of advent calendars, which sell out quickly almost everywhere. They’re only sold in limited supply, and for Lego fanatics, the day the calendars go on sale is practically a holiday of its own.

Last year’s Star Wars calendar sold out quickly, causing a rush on the secondary market come December. Beat the rush and pre-order yours now—here’s how you can do just that.

Where to order the Lego Star Wars advent calendar 2021

Here's where you can pick up the 2021 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar.

Lego Star Wars advent calendars can be purchased at a number of retailers, all of which are selling the calendars for $39.99, plus shipping in some cases. The calendar is currently backordered until late September on the Lego site itself, but is available to purchase on other sites like Amazon, Target and Barnes And Noble.

What comes in the 2021 Lego Star Wars advent calendar?

If you’re hoping for a little surprise each day you pop a door open, you might want to stop reading here. Tucked behind the Star Wars advent calendar’s 24 doors are a whole slate of minifigures, figures, buildable vehicles, weapons, and accessories, all inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2. Specifically, the set includes 7 minifigures—a holiday Mandalorian, a holiday Baby Yoda, a Scout Trooper, a Stormtrooper, a Tusken Raider, IG-11, and an IT-O Interrogator Droid—and a number of mini-builds including The Razor Crest, a TIE Fighter, a Tusken ballista snow launcher and Baby Yoda’s hoverpram. All in all, there are 335 individual Lego pieces in the calendar, and Lego recommends it for ages six and up.

What should fans do if they miss out on the pre-order?

Beyond crying, there are few things you can do, other than wait for one to inevitably pop up on eBay. You could always try and console yourself with another of this year’s Lego advent calendars. Might we suggest the Marvel option, which comes complete with tiny Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thanos, and even an Avengers Tower? What about the Harry Potter calendar, or maybe Lego City, with its tiny Santa and jolly carolers? If you squint hard enough, maybe you can make yourself believe one of them is as cute as little Grogu?

Either way, don’t worry too much. There’s always next year. Until then, may the force be with you.

Get the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar from Amazon for $39.99

