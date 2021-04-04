The latest Lego Star Wars game has been delayed indefinitely

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You'll have to wait longer if you want a new fix of Lego Star Wars — possibly a long while longer. The Verge reports that TT Games has delayed its all-encompassing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by an indefinite amount of time. It was originally meant to ship in 2020, but had been pushed back to spring 2021 — that's quite the gap when the game was unveiled in 2019.

The developers didn't explain what prompted the delay besides needing "more time." Launch details would arrive "as soon as possible," TT Games added.

Game delays have been all too common as of late, in part due to the challenges of remote development during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, indefinite delays are still relatively rare. While that doesn't necessarily mean Skywalker Saga is in trouble, it does suggest the game's particular challenges are significant enough that they'll need more than a brief delay to address.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft delays full reopening of its offices to at least September

    Microsoft has delayed the full reopening of its offices until September 7th at the earliest as it comes to terms with the possible end of the pandemic.

  • 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' trailer pays tribute to sci-fi

    The trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' has arrived, showing its sci-fi premise ahead of its July 16th debut on HBO Max.

  • GMC's newly-unveiled Hummer EV SUV is 830HP of electric 'supertruck'

    The Hummer EV pickup won't be the only "supertruck" in GMC's fleet after the automaker unveiled its Hummer EV SUV variant on Saturday. It's slated for release in spring 2023.

  • The Morning After: Xbox mini-fridges are really happening

    A real Xbox fridge might not be exactly like the one Microsoft gave Snoop Dogg, but we're going to find out.

  • Amazon apologizes for tweets attacking criticism of working conditions

    Amazon has apologized for tweets attacking Rep. Mark Pocan after he criticized the company's working conditions, including drivers who have to pee in bottles.

  • Pornhub's first transparency report details how it addresses illegal content

    Pornhub has published its first ever transparency report that sheds light on its content moderation practices and reports its received from January 2020 to December 2020.

  • You still can't buy the base OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus has delayed sales of the base 9 Pro, leaving customers no choice but to buy the higher-end model.

  • Brazil’s Campos Neto Reinforces Partial Normalization: Estado

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Central Bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto said policy makers will not take borrowing costs to a neutral level at this moment because economy still needs stimulus, according to O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, citing an interview with him.Unless there is an extraordinary change in conditions, interest rates will rise by another 75 basis points in May, he said. Campos Neto also repeated that the Central Bank does not make monetary policy based on the exchange rate and is most concerned with inflation, according to Estado.The Central Bank president expressed worry over Brazil’s budget bill, which was approved with an artificial reduction in mandatory spending. Campos Neto said that if there is a perception the budget is unworkable, Brazil’s fiscal risks will rise and monetary policy will be hindered, according to Estado.Campos Neto denied being invited to replace Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. He said their ideas are in alignment. The central ank chief also gave assurances that he has a mission to fulfill and has been given total freedom to act.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

    Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 178. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The crash occurred just before the train entered a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

  • I was only 4 when I recited my first Easter speech in church. I can still remember it

    Christ is risen! Hallelujah!

  • Worried about airport layovers during COVID-19? Here's what you can do to stay safe

    Direct flights are on the rise but some passengers still have to book connecting flights. Here's how to stay safe when spending hours at the airport.

  • The Oscars will have an indoor ceremony. We asked 2 experts whether its COVID-19 safety measures are enough.

    The 2021 Oscars will be indoors - but with many safety precautions in place. Guests need to quarantine, take a COVID-19 test, and wear a mask.

  • Johnston County will offer drive-thru Johnson & Johnson vaccines. How to get a dose.

    Johnston County’s drive-thru clinic will offer the one-shot vaccinations to 500 adults on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try

    Major League Baseball needs to find a new home for this summer's All-Star Game after announcing it would be pulled from Atlanta's Truist Park. The game was scheduled for July 13 and was to include a salute to late Braves star Hank Aaron. MLB said the tribute still will be held.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.