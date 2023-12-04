LEGO Store at San Francisco Centre mall closes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest retail closure in San Francisco’s downtown and Union Square neighborhood, the LEGO Store closed its location at the San Francisco Centre last week, KRON4 has confirmed. A LEGO media spokesperson confirmed the closure but did not specify the reason behind it.

“We are always reviewing our store portfolio to ensure that we can provide the best LEGO experience for shoppers and fans,” the spokesperson said. “As a result, we recently made the decision to close our LEGO Store in the San Francisco Centre on November 30, 2023.”

LEGO said it will be providing employees who worked at the store with financial support through the holiday as they look for new jobs. There are three remaining LEGO Stores in the Bay Area, at the Hillside Shopping Center in San Mateo; Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, and Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

The SF Centre closure is the latest in a string of closures at the mall. In August, the mall’s long-time anchor retailer, Nordstrom closed permanently. Westfield, the mall’s former operator, pulled out in June, citing “challenging operating conditions.”

The Union Square district has been blighted by reports of shoplifting, issues with safety and street conditions, and a changing retail landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

