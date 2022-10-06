A Lego-themed house in Kenosha went viral and sold after just a few days on the market. Singer Jason Isbell took note with a wry comment.

The seller of this Lego fanatic's dream house owns more than a million Lego pieces and transformed the Kenosha home into something of a mini Legoland. The kitchen backsplash contains more than 4,000 Legos. A Lego mural adorns the living room wall. The toilet paper dispenser is a Lego man.

A Lego fanatic's dream house in Kenosha sold after just a few days on the market.

The listing for the house, by RE/MAX agent agent Alissa Traughber for $250,000, went viral on Twitter Monday. But by that point, a local buyer had already scooped up the property.

The seller owns more than a million Lego pieces and transformed the home into something of a mini Legoland.

The kitchen backsplash contains more than 4,000 Legos. A Lego mural adorns the living room wall. The toilet paper dispenser is a Lego man.

More: A historic Cedarburg farmhouse is listed for $1.6 million. See the wine cellar, smokehouse and frog pond

More: Milwaukee home sales cooling down as interest rates are up sharply. Here's how the market compares with the rest of the country.

"No way in hell I'm walking around this house without shoes on," singer-songwriter Jason Isbell tweeted.

"I hope the wife is ready to relocate," quipped another Twitter user.

The house is on 61st Ave. near 75th St. and Green Bay Road.

Realtors make an exception for the Kenosha Lego house

Realtors often advise their clients to keep it neutral: inconspicuous wall colors, inoffensive decor. So normally, Traughber would have advised her clients to tone it down.

But for this house, she made an exception.

"I feel like I'm coming off like a genius here," she joked.

Interest in the home was overwhelming, even before its viral moment.

The house was listed on Thursday. By Sunday night, Traughber and her client were reviewing seven offers. In just a few days, they had about 25 showings.

More: A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Mount Pleasant is on the market for the first time, listed for $725,000

More: Netflix show 'Buy My House' features a Madison home on Lake Mendota. An investor offered $1.95 million for the eccentric property.

Traughber said the accepted offer was all cash and well above asking. The buyer plans to rent out the home, Traughber said.

Traughber said the experience was a good lesson for her, and a reminder that unique touches aren't always a liability.

Story continues

"Hopefully it makes agents think outside the box," Traughber said.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lego house in Kenosha went viral after Zillow Gone Wild tweet