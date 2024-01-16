Legoland: New attraction to feature Lego version of Ferrari hybrid

Legoland Florida theme park has revealed more details about its upcoming Ferrari-themed attraction, including the model of car that will be its centerpiece and a more specific opening date range.

The Lego Ferrari Build & Race attraction will feature a life-size Lego-brick version of a red Ferrari 296 GTS hybrid, the park says. Visitors to the Winter Haven theme park will be able to sit inside the vehicle, according to a video sent to Legoland annual passholders. The “plug-in hybrid” car first went on sale in 2022. The price of the real-life vehicle starts at around $371,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The attraction, set in a faux Ferrari garage, will include a build zone, a test zone with obstacles and a virtual race zone for digital testing. For very young drivers, a Duplo build zone will feature larger bricks.

Build & Race will debut in March, Legoland says. When the attraction was announced in November, the opening was announced as sometime in spring 2024. The Ferrari area will be in an existing building near Lake Eloise and the Pirate River Quest attraction that opened early last year. An oversized box that looks like a Lego kit for the 296 currently is fronting the park entrance.

The company has similar Ferrari experiences at Legoland California and Legoland Windsor in England. They feature Lego versions of a Ferrari F40 and a Ferrari Daytona, respectively.

Also in the works for Legoland Florida this year is Sea Life Aquarium Florida, a separately ticketed attraction set to open in the fall. near the entrance of Legoland. Sea Life, Peppa Pig Theme Park, which opened nearby in 2020, and Legoland are owned by Merlin Entertainments Group.

