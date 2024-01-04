Legoland California celebrates 25th birthday with kids ticket deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland California is celebrating its 25th birthday this year with a limited time deal.

Between Jan. 8 and March 10, the theme park is offering up to four kid tickets at $25 each with the purchase of a single adult ticket. A regular one-day Legoland online ticket normally costs around $104.

The offer, eligible for children ages 2-12, is included in deals like the one-day Legoland Theme Park, one-day Sea Life Hopper and 25th Birthday Hotel package.

One-day Legoland Theme Park: one-day admission to Legoland Theme Park, four kid tickets at $25 each with the purchase of a single adult ticket and is valid for Legoland Ninjago weekends

One-day Sea Life Hopper: One-day admission to Legoland Theme Park and Sea Life Aquarium, four kid tickets at $40 each with the purchase of a single adult ticket and is valid for Legoland Ninjago weekends

25th Birthday Hotel package: Overnight hotel stay, Legoland California Hopper tickets (special discount for kids) and exclusive early theme park access

Dinosaurs will also be coming to life in San Diego County this spring as the theme park opens a brand new land called “Dino Valley.” It will feature a DUPLO dino-themed safari ride, river expedition and a special interactive dig site where visitors can dust off dirt to reveal dinosaur fossils.

In the summer, Legoland will unveil its “World Parade,” with floats like a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship and some inspired by the toy company’s most beloved franchises like Lego Friends and Lego Ninjago.

