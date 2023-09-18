New Legoland pass allows unlimited visits through Dec. 25

ORLANDO, Fla. — Legoland Florida is introducing a seasonal pass that allows unlimited admission to the Winter Haven theme park through Christmas Day.

The Monster-to-Merry Season Ticket is now on sale for $119 per person. It covers a time period that includes Legoland’s Brick or Treat Halloween festivities, which launch Saturday, and its holiday celebration, which begins Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The park’s regular annual passes, valid for a full year, range in price from $149.99 to $299.99 with a range of benefits and blockout-day restrictions.

The Monster-to-Merry deal carries no blockout dates, but it does not include parking fees. It also does not include access to Legoland’s water park or to the adjacent Peppa Pig Theme Park.

For tickets, purchases and more information, go to legolandflorida.com.

_____