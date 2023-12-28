Legoland Water Park in Winter Haven closed through Saturday because of weather forecast

The Legoland Florida water park in Winter Haven will be closed through Saturday because of the weather forecast.

Legoland Florida Resort posted the announcement on its website. The main theme park remains open each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Holidays at Legoland events planned, according to a calendar on the attraction’s website.

The forecasted high for Friday and Saturday in Winter Haven is 61, with lows around 50 Friday morning and in the mid- to upper 40s on Saturday.

