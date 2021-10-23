Legoland New York’s Brick-or-Treat event offers family-friendly Halloween fun

New York’s newest theme park has launched a spooky seasonal experience.

Legoland New York, which just completed its phased opening in the Hudson Valley over the summer, is offering up some added fun with Brick-or-Treat.

Taking place Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., Brick-or-Treat transforms the park in Goshen with decorations, special kids’ entertainment, costume contests, character experiences and trick-or-treating.

Photo ops abound, with the chance to take pictures against scenic backdrops of pumpkins and haystacks, or with not-so-scary Legoland characters like Count de Bricks, Madame Purplepeak, Zappo the Mummy and Monster Mac.

The family-friendly Halloween event also has two little trick-or-treating trails for kids with or without costumes. Bags are given out and kids can visit six different stations. Three of them are along the “Miniland” path and include candy and fruit snacks. And another three are along the “Friends” path and feature non-edible goodies like cardboard crowns.

Theme park visitors who are 12 and under and come in costume can compete in front of judges at the Brick Street Stage. A winner will be chosen in different categories including spookiest, most imaginative, funniest, most Lego-themed, and a grand prize of best of the best.

Those who want to take part in the costume contest must sign up between 2 and 4:30 p.m. at the Creative Workshop Desk, or at the Brick Street Stage from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Each of the four costume categories will be capped at 60 entrants each day.

Also, look out for the three hay mazes, just the right size for little ones.

Legoland New York boasts seven themed lands that have plenty to do even without all the Halloween-themed extras. Geared at kids ages two through 12, the park’s attractions include the Lego Factory Adventure ride, which gives riders the experience of being Lego minifigures, a Dragon coaster for bigger kids, and Lego Ninjago The Ride.

There’s also an Anchors Away pirate ship that rocks back and forth, a Driving School attraction that lets kids take the wheel, and opportunities to build Lego creations.

Story continues

While there are impressive Lego sculptures throughout the park, some of the most detailed ones are in Miniland, which has on display tiny replicas of entire cities, right down to the skyscrapers, bridges, landmarks and ferries of New York. A Bronx section boasts mini Lego versions of everything from Yankee Stadium to the New York Botanical Garden.

The new theme park is just steps away from a Legoland Hotel, which also recently opened and is the only Lego-themed hotel in the Northeast.

An overnight stay offers the chance to sleep in different themed rooms, from Pirate accommodations to Kingdom-themed rooms.

Each room comes with a separate child-geared area with bunk beds and a pull-out trundle bed. The kids sleeping area is also equipped with Legos for kids to play with during their stay, as well as a second TV for them, and a treasure hunt that leads to a Lego prize.

A free breakfast buffet for overnight guests is available at the hotel. And there’s a bar and lounge area that overlooks a kids play area in the lobby so parents can keep an eye on their kids while they unwind with a drink.

Admission to Brick-or-Treat is included with entry fees for the theme park, including a single-day ticket purchase, hotel package or annual pass. For more info on the Halloween event, the theme park, or hotel, visit legoland.com/new-york. Click on “seasonal events” under “Things to Do” for the Brick-or-Treat section.

———