Legoland New York Opens For First Full Season

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Legoland New York opened for its first full season Friday with a brass band, fireworks and a rousing singalong of "Everything is Awesome."

"We're very excited," Long Islander Melissa Lynch said as her sons and grandchildren enjoyed the festivities. "It's our first family vacation in a while."

New York's tourism and economic development officials are celebrating too.

"We're thrilled to be here, I Love NY is thrilled to see Legoland begin its first full season," Ross Levi, Executive Director of the New York State Division of Tourism / I LOVE NY, said after the opening ceremony. "It's obviously been a tough two years. There's a huge pent-up demand. We're thrilled to be building back, brick by brick — pun intended."

Merlin Entertainments is also celebrating. Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman told Patch, "Last year the hotel was sold out from the time it opened till November. We're expecting that same strong demand this year with everybody wanting to get out with their families and play."

The amusement park resorted to phased openings after the coronavirus pandemic began. At the end of May 2020, Legoland New York began offering the public the opportunity to visit six of the resort's seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego City, Lego Castle, Lego Ninjago World and Miniland. In July, Lego Pirateland opened. The 250-room Legoland Hotel opened in August 2021.

For the 2022 season, Besterman said the park had already hired 1,500 people, and on opening day the staff poured out of the park to the Legoland New York arch at the entrance to greet the first guests, characters posing with excited kids and everyone doing the cup wave.

The kickoff was very satisfying to Kristin Devoe, Upstate Communications Director for Empire State Development.

"The attention to detail is impressive," she said. "This is just amazing."

Devoe said everyone was looking forward to the resurgence of tourism, a big industry in New York. "Getting out, starting fresh after the pandemic, that's what we're really excited about."



Legoland New York is full of rides, exhibits - many of them interactive - games and opportunities to build. It's aimed at families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. Plan your visit! Dated tickets, reservations or season passes are required. They're easy to get online here.

