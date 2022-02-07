Legoland New York reveals spring reopening date, new shows and attractions

Gina Salamone, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — New York-area Lego-lovers can now begin to build the makings of their next trip.

Legoland New York Resort will officially reopen for the 2022 season on April 8, the Goshen-area theme park and hotel announced recently, bringing with it new attractions, shows, events, characters and, of course, giant Lego models.

While the Hudson Valley hotel is open year-round, the spring date will mark the first time the ride-packed theme park will be open since closing for the season in 2021. Both the themed hotel and the park debuted last summer after COVID-19 related delays and soft openings.

Among the new attractions this year will be a summer-centric water play area located in the Lego City section of the theme park that’s based on the children’s building brick toys.

“The ultimate oasis to cool off after a day spent riding, driving, climbing and building under the summer sun, guests can build and race a Lego boat, splash on a water slide and be doused by a giant water bucket when the playground opens this summer,” Legoland said in a release.

Other new experiences that will be rolled out in 2022 include two new entertainment stages, located in the Lego City and Lego Pirates areas, that will each feature new shows.

As for holiday events, Legoland will bring back its Brick-or-Treat Halloween extravaganza, along with a new 4D movie for the occasion. And this year will introduce new ones, like the fireworks-filled Red, White & BOOM celebration for July 4, and Christmas Bricktacular, with a lineup of activities running from mid-November through December.

The resort is currently offering packages starting at around $180 per person for multi-day spring trips that include a hotel stay in a Lego-themed room, two-day park tickets, free breakfast and a welcome gift for kids.

———

