Legrand SA (EPA:LR) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

How far off is Legrand SA (EPA:LR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €810.74 €863.32 €915.22 €970.23 €1.03k Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Est @ 6.01% Est @ 6.01% Est @ 6.01% Present Value Discounted @ 9.86% €738.01 €715.37 €690.34 €666.18 €642.87

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €3.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.0b × (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (9.9% – 0.8%) = €11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €11b ÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)5 = €7.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €11b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €39.72. Relative to the current share price of €51.02, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Legrand as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.984. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

