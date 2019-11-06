How Has Legrand SA's (EPA:LR) Performed Against The Industry?

Assessing Legrand SA's (ENXTPA:LR) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess LR's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

LR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €797m has increased by 1.5% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 10%, indicating the rate at which LR is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Legrand has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.7% exceeds the FR Electrical industry of 5.7%, indicating Legrand has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Legrand’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 13%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 56% to 83% over the past 5 years.

Though Legrand's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Legrand to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

