‘Legs for Days’: Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns Fans with This Sultry Post

Tracee Ellis Ross stopped fans in their tracks on Sunday, Jan. 9 after sharing a caption-less upload that showcased the actress’ toned features.

In the Instagram post, Ross, who is rocking a black T-shirt, tiny shorts and sneakers, appeared to be enjoying her time outdoors as she filled her upload with streams of images that displayed her legs in various angles.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ fans fawned over the star’s body after viewing her caption-less post. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

Ross modeled her legs by doing a range of poses. The list included a crossing stance and an open and closed posture. As fans began to view the 49-year-old’s upload, many flooded her comments section with compliments.

“Raw beauty at it’s finest.. Salute Queen.”

“A work of art.”

“I just love everything about you.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“Looking so good girl, yasss.”

“Um, excuse the living f–k outta me. Her body’s always been RIGHT, but I feel like she is coming at all the girls’ necks. Slim girls, thick girls, all of em.”

In addition to the praise, others mentioned Ross’ legs. One wrote alongside fire emojis, “Ok legssssss.” Another said, “Legs for days.” An Instagram user claimed that if she had legs like the “black-ish” star, she would be flaunting it. “You have amazing legs…. I would be showing them off every day. Keep it up!!”

Ross opened up about the various exercises that helped her maintain her lean figure in the past. The actress shared that she would do workouts with fitness instructor Tracy Anderson fitness instructor, while balancing a busy work schedule.

During a 2015 interview with Vibe magazine, she said, “I do the Tracy Anderson method a lot… I do love Tracy Anderson, the blasting music. I love that it changes all the time. I love that she really sculpts a workout for my body. I feel lean. One of my favorite things is that she doesn’t get me cut up. There’s still some jiggle. I love jiggle.”

Ross also incorporates yoga, stair exercises and ballet-inspired workouts to sustain her figure.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘She Didn’t Want to Be Around Me!’: Anthony Anderson Reveals He Fumbled Making a Good First Impression with Tracee Ellis Ross a Decade Prior to ‘Black-ish’

Fans Defend Sha’Carri Richardson After the Star Flaunts Her Natural Hair: ‘Let’s Make Loving Our Natural Hair Normal Again’

Keshia Knight Pulliam Explains Why She ‘Was Unable to Continue’ Egg Freezing Plan