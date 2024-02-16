Lehi man allegedly attempts to murder father, is facing charges

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to murder his father at their Lehi home.

The man was arrested Wednesday for the offenses of attempted murder, a second-degree felony; assault, a class B misdemeanor; cruelty to animals, a class B misdemeanor; and property damage/destruction, a class B misdemeanor, according to the Lehi Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, officers were dispatched to a residence in Lehi. There, they learned the suspect was upset with his father and attacked him, hitting and punching him several times, the affidavit states.

Officers spoke with the father, who said his son had also attacked the family dog, hitting him violently several times. He told police his son then continued to fight with him, threatening him with his life, the affidavit states.

The father reportedly fell to the ground on his stomach, and his son got on top of him in a choke hold, the affidavit states.

The father said his son began strangling him to the point he was blacking out when a different son found the two and pulled him off.

During the strangulation, the father said his son kept squeezing tighter and tighter, with the pressure so much he couldn’t move, breathe, or speak to call for help, the affidavit states.

The father told police his son eventually got loose, and struck his brother on the left side of his head multiple times, also ripping his shirt.

When officers asked the son why he strangled his father he replied “he deserved it” but did not state why, the affidavit states.

This is reportedly the fourth attack the son has made against his father this year.

He was booked into the Utah County Jail.

