Lehigh Acres, Bradenton men charged in alleged diesel fuel theft, credit card scam

Two Southwest Florida men, Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo, 33, of Bradenton, and passenger Raul Torralba, 42, of Lehigh Acres, are facing multiple charges in an alleged diesel fuel theft and credit card scam. They remain in Lee County jail with bond not yet set on one charge of transporting dangerous cargo (diesel fuel) and 19 counts of credit card fraud.

A Florida Highway Patrol release said there are also charges pending of resisting without violence, fraud and grand theft auto.

The two were arrested after troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Freightliner Truck at a Pilot Gas Station, 6054 Plaza Drive, Fort Myers, reports indicate.

Detectives believe Torralba and Escalona Hidalgo were involved with diesel fuel theft and credit card fraud, on an earlier date and different location.

Closer inspection by troopers found the truck was stolen out of Miami and illegally equipped with unlawful, welded fuel tanks that were filled with diesel fuel. Troopers confiscated a credit card skimmer, numerous stolen credit cards, and a laptop allegedly used by the duo.

Their arraignment is July 25.

