Lehigh Acres dispute turns deadly: Man arrested in fatal shooting, sheriff reports

A verbal dispute turned violent Saturday at a Lehigh Acres gas station, leaving one man dead and one man in Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives were nearby when they heard shots and responded within moments to a Shell Station. The office did not release the time of the altercation in a release Monday evening.

The sheriff's substation is about a half-mile from the intersection of Homestead and Alabama roads, where the shooting occurred.

Witnesses pointed out Carlos Ortiz, 38, a transient, who saw the deputies and ran, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy caught Ortiz after a brief chase. Officials booked him into jail early Sunday.

Ortiz and the victim got into a verbal altercation when Ortiz retrieved a gun from his motorized scooter and shot at the victim multiple times, sheriff's officials reported.

The victim left the scene in a vehicle, but died from his injuries, causing him to crash on Alabama Road. The sheriff's office did not release information about the victim.

Detectives found the gun believed used in the dispute on the roof of a nearby business.

Ortiz faces charges of second-degree murder and resisting arrest. He remains in jail on $500,000 bond for the murder charge and $2,500 on the resisting charge.

His next court date is Dec. 27.

