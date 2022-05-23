Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for firearms offense

A Lehigh Acres man and convicted felon found with a firearm during an armed home invasion investigation is headed to prison for 10 years.

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced Danzavieran Durand Thurman, 35, to prison and ordered him to forfeit the firearm used in the offense.

According to court documents, on Oct. 16, 2020, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel in Fort Myers after locating a car in the hotel’s parking lot that had been used in the home incident.

25 years in 2020 shooting: Cape Coral man, 56, sentenced to 25 years after 2020 domestic shooting that injured two

Decade for gun possession: Lehigh Acres man to serve 10 years in prison for gun possession

Firearms sentence: Cape Coral man sentenced to 8 years for firearm convictions

Thurman had been identified as one of the suspects and, when deputies searched the hotel room where Thurman was staying, they found a loaded firearm hidden in a mattress box spring frame.

Analysis of the firearm linked it to Thurman. As a previously convicted felon, Thurman was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Thurman had served previous prison sentences for attempted armed robbery, lewd and lascivious exhibition and drug possession.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres convicted felon returns to prison for gun possession