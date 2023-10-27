Lehigh Acres high schooler arrested for assaulting female student on school bus

A Lehigh Acres high schooler faces battery charges after authorities say he attacked another student on a school bus.

The News-Press doesn't always name minors facing felony and misdemeanor charges, depending on the severity.

According to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim said that while she was on the bus Tuesday, she was sitting next to the arrested student.

Verbal spat turns physical; girl slammed to floor

She said the perpetrator was talking to her as she spoke with another female student. The victim told the perpetrator to "shut up."

The perpetrator said he "wasn't a little boy" and threatened to "beat her up," the report indicates. The arrested student then pushed the student.

When the victim grabbed the seat, the perpetrator "fully shoved her out of the seat," the report says.

The perpetrator then grabbed the victim "in a bear hug manner," lifting her up, and slammed her to the ground.

The aggressor then threw punches with both hands, the report says.

Authorities said a video of the fight had been posted to social media. The platform isn't disclosed in the report.

It's unclear if the driver was the only adult aboard the bus or if cameras on the bus captured the incident.

"We do not tolerate fighting at school or on the bus. Students involved in a fight may face legal consequences and school discipline per the Code of Conduct," Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the School District, wrote in a statement. "Students recording video of a fight may also face discipline per the Code of Conduct."

Lee Schools buses have surveillance cameras

Spicker said buses have surveillance cameras. He added that the footage is exempt from release to the public, but is used to review activity to or from school.

He said Exceptional Student Education buses, for students with impairments, require an attendant. To his knowledge, he said, the bus where the incident happened only had the driver.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

