Lehigh Acres man, 52, dies after rear-ending dump truck, troopers say

A 52-year-old Lehigh Acres man is dead after his SUV crashed with a dump truck, authorities said.

The crash happened around noon Thursday along State Road 82, near Bell Boulevard South, in Lehigh Acres, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the victim's SUV was traveling west on State Road 82, while the dump truck was traveling north on Bell Boulevard.

Authorities said the dump truck turned left onto State Road 82, and proceeded west when the SUV rear-ended the dump truck.

Troopers said the SUV driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

He's one of at least three people who have so far died in Lee County crashes this year.

