Lehigh Acres man accepts plea deal, will spend over 1 year in prison in fatal stabbing

A Lehigh Acres man will serve more than a year in jail for a fatal stabbing he committed during a neighborhood argument about feeding stray animals.

Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson on July 11 sentenced Lazaro Armando Arribas, 50, to 496 days in prison, followed by five years of state probation after he accepted a plea deal from the state.

About 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies went to a Lehigh Acres home on Beth Avenue South in reference to a stabbing. Authorities found a male victim, whose identity remains redacted, bleeding profusely from the neck.

As authorities aided the victim, according to the report, Arribas uttered "he came at me!" and "he came into my yard." He said he used a pocketknife.

Witnesses told authorities they argued over stray animals that Arribas had been feeding, according to the report.

The argument continued onto the nearby street, where Arribas stabbed the victim, the report indicates.

The victim collapsed by the victim's front door as he attempted to retreat.

When they interviewed Arribas, he said he's an animal lover and feeds nearby stray animals. He said days before the stabbing he heard what he thought were pellets hitting his neighbor's car as he watched ducks fly up, the report says.

Both began arguing over text message, but escalated after Arribas blocked the victim.

The victim died at a hospital.

Arribas was initially arrested on an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge. After the victim died, Sheriff's Office detectives re-arrested Arribas on March 3 and charged him with second-degree murder.

His charge was later downgraded to manslaughter with a weapon.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man sentenced in fatal stabbing after days-long argument escalated