Lehigh Acres man accused in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel theft

FNP DIESEL FUEL THEFT Cameras capture theft of 700 gallons of diesel fuel from a Lehigh Acres station.

A Lehigh Acres man is finding his miles per gallon is way off after Lee County Sheriff's deputies put the brakes on diesel fuel thefts.

The sheriff's office reported Thursday that it arrested Yariel Castillo, 36, charged with three counts of grand theft, accused of stealing more than 1,600 gallons of fuel at three stations. He also faces three counts of unlawful conveyance of fueld and three counts of dealing in stolen property.

On December 6, 2023, deputies responded to the Chevron gas station at 4821 Buckingham Road in reference to 600 gallons of stolen diesel fuel.

Surveillance footage from the Chevron showed a white Ford F250 pulling an enclosed trailer, park on top of the fuel line cap for approximately 23 minutes.

Five days later, deputies learned of diesel thefts at the Sunoco. 2311 Buckingham Road, and the Handy Gas Station, 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers.

The truck driver stole 550 and 552.56 gallons, respectively, the arrest report indicates.

In both instances, the same white Ford F250 and trailer park on top of the fuel line cap for an extended period of time. A

Detectives said another vehicle parks alongside the truck and trailer to block surveillance cameras.

Central Criminal Investigations Detectives assumed the case and identified Castillo.

Detectives found the truck and trailer on his property. [

In the trailer, detectives found two 300 gallon fuel bladders full of diesel fuel. Detectives also discovered a very elaborate pumping system.

Castillo’s truck and trailer were seized and detectives recovered 700 gallons of diesel fuel.

