Lehigh Acres man arrested after construction site theft

A man accused of fleeing a Lehigh Acres construction site with thousands of dollars worth of materials made it two blocks with his bounty, Lee County Sheriff's Department reports.

According to a news release, Yoel Luis, 34, of Lehigh Acres, faces a grand theft charge after deputies found him on a skid steer near the Joponica Avenue South construction site.

Deputies said they received a call concerning the removal of 360 cinder blocks, 30 bags of cement, 16 lintel beams (support beams over doors and windows), and 8 window sills.

They estimated the items cost about $4,000.

Evidence at the scene showed tread tracks from a skid steer, which deputies followed about two blocks to find Luis, deputies reported.

He was booked into Lee County Jail about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to jail records, Luis lives about a half-block off Joponica Street, on Bumby.

Luis paid a $5,000 bond Tuesday and faces a Jan. 31 court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man Yoel Luis arrested after construction site theft