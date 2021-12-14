Lehigh Acres man charged with animal cruelty after previous issues with dog go unresolved

A Lehigh Acres man who was issued multiple citations in March for animal-related violations is now facing more charges after the same animal, a female dog named Sparkle, was found in less than humane conditions.

Johnny Earl Lee, 49, was charged Monday with animal cruelty and remains in Lee County Jail with bond not yet set. Lee, who is also facing cocaine possession charges, will be arraigned Jan. 10.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 2900 block of 35th Street Southwest in November to assist Lee County Domestic Animal Services in the rescue of a malnourished dog.

A Sheriff's Office report said deputies found a severely malnourished female dog named Sparkle, tethered to a fence with no food.

Sparkle was approximately 30 pounds underweight and her bones were visibly protruding under her skin.

She was transported by Lee County Domestic Animal Services to receive medical treatment. After veterinary observations, detectives learned that Sparkle was severely underweight because of a lack of food.

Detectives made contact with Lee, the owner of the residence, who they determined was Sparkle’s primary caretaker.

Lee was cited in March related to Sparkle’s living conditions including no proof of vaccination, no proof of having a license and for a choke collar twisted around the dog's neck. The issues were not corrected and authorities removed Sparkle from the property Monday.

