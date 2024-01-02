Lehigh Acres man charged after attempting to kidnap child at Lehigh Acres Walmart

Log into Facebook

A Lehigh Acres man faces charges after authorities say he attempted to kidnap a child at a Lehigh Acres grocery store.

Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, was arrested Dec. 30, charged with the false imprisonment of a child 13 or younger. He was released New Year's Eve on a $100,000 bond.

Lee County deputies responded Dec. 29 to a Walmart in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

Deputies learned Pintueles Hernandez attempted to take a 4-year-old from his family.

Officer-involved shooting: Before woman called LCSO, man charged in officer-involved shooting said he'd 'kill them too'

Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage and confirmed Pintueles Hernandez walked up to the child, grabbed his wrist, and forced him to go in his direction before a family member pulled the child back.

Within an hour of the incident, the sheriff's office said, deputies responded to Pintueles Hernandez's home.

Pintueles Hernandez is next due in court Jan. 29 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: LCSO: Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Lehigh Acres Walmart