Lehigh Acres man charged with street racing, accused of exceeding 100 mph as he fled

A Lehigh Acres man faces charges after authorities say that on Saturday he attempted to flee from them, tripling the posted speed limit.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Jesus Alejandro Rodriguez Lisboa, 27, was clocked at 96 mph along Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers about 10:20 p.m.

As troopers attempted to catch up to Rodriguez Lisboa's Corvette, he continued to accelerate, reaching speeds over 100 mph on Gateway Boulevard. The area has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.

Authorities said they stopped the Corvette on Gateway Boulevard, near Pebble Brook Boulevard. He faces charges of reckless driving and racing.

Troopers said they also impounded his Corvette for 30 days.

Jail records indicate he was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond. He's next due in court Nov. 13 for his arraignment.

Last week, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a trio, charged with street racing and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Troopers: Lehigh Acres man raced over 100 mph in 35 mph zone