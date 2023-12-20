Lehigh Acres man convicted for 2022 shooting that left woman dead

About a year-and-a-half after his arrest connected to a fatal shooting in Lehigh Acres, Justin Copland, 23, was found guilty in trial on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

About a year-and-a-half after his arrest connected to a fatal shooting, a jury convicted a Lehigh Acres man. Days later, his attorney requested a new trial, citing disparities.

A Lee County jury convicted Justin D'Angelo Copland, 23, on Friday of second-degree murder with a firearm. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a four-day trial.

On May 19, 2022, Copland shot a woman at a home in Lehigh Acres four times in the head.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found the victim in the home, with gunshot wounds to the face and head. Two adults and two juveniles who were in the home at the time of the shooting were unharmed, authorities said.

The State Attorney's Office said the investigation revealed the victim was meeting with the subject known only as "Justin" at her home. While the victim was outside, Copland fired multiple shots and then drove away.

Several hours later, after discarding the firearm, showering, and changing his clothes, Copland showed up to a Lee County Sheriff’s office substation and advised that he shot someone, authorities said.

Copland's arrest affidavit refers to the victim as a "female," but doesn't identify her. The report doesn't contain redactions.

Copland's sentencing is set for March 11.

His counsel on Monday filed a motion for new trial, saying the verdict is contrary to the law and the weight of the evidence.

