Lehigh Acres man faces $1M bond, accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in N Fort Myers

What a North Fort Myers woman thought would be a ride home after an evening at a local nightclub soon became her biggest nightmare early Saturday. Julio Velazquez, 24, of Lehigh Acres, remains at the Lee County Jail on Monday afternoon on a $1 million bond. He's charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

During a Monday press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said around 6 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to a residence in North Fort Myers in reference to a sex crime that had just occurred.

A female victim, who was violently battered and bruised, told deputies she had been taken to what she believed was a cab after she left Romance Night Club, 3506 Palm Beach Blvd.

After he dropped another person off, the victim realized the driver was not driving to her residence and she became scared, Marceno said.

She begged the driver to simply take her home, but he kept driving in a different direction. The driver pulled over in a secluded area near Bayshore Road and Pritchett Parkway and ordered the victim from the vehicle.

Still in fear, Marceno said, she exited and armed herself with a broken bottle. She tried to defend herself, but Velazquez began viciously attacking her, punching her repeatedly in the face and in the head to the point where she lost consciousness.

Marceno said the photos of her injuries are "bone-chilling." She had bruising and swelling, he said.

"She was in a fight for her life," Marceno said. "Victim awoke to the suspect raping her, with his hands around her neck, threatening to kill her."

As he attack continued, Marceno said the victim screamed for help, begging Velazquez to stop.

"Eventually, she was able to flee and hide in the woods," Marceno said. "After several hours of hiding, she began knocking on doors in a nearby neighborhood, until a homeowner was able to contact law enforcement."

Marceno said detectives began canvassing the area as analysts reviewed cameras and other databases for clues.

"Detectives and analysts were able to retrace that evening," Marceno said. "They identified the suspect vehicle located at the scene in a heavily wooded area."

Hours later, patrol deputies located the pickup in the Tice area occupied by Valazquez.

Marceno said authorities believe Velazquez has been in Lee County for two years.

Marceno said Velazquez had been detained at the Texas border and was given a summons to appear in court, later released at the border. He did not release his country of origin.

Velazquez is next due in court July 10 for his arraignment on the kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

